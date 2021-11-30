X Financial (NYSE:XYF) vs. Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Head-To-Head Analysis

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) and Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get X Financial alerts:

This table compares X Financial and Hargreaves Lansdown’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X Financial $336.09 million 0.69 -$200.54 million ($1.05) -4.10 Hargreaves Lansdown $850.08 million 12.07 $399.33 million N/A N/A

Hargreaves Lansdown has higher revenue and earnings than X Financial.

Risk & Volatility

X Financial has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hargreaves Lansdown has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.8% of X Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for X Financial and Hargreaves Lansdown, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score X Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Hargreaves Lansdown 4 3 3 0 1.90

Profitability

This table compares X Financial and Hargreaves Lansdown’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X Financial -11.18% -10.34% -4.73% Hargreaves Lansdown N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Hargreaves Lansdown beats X Financial on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

X Financial Company Profile

X Financial engages in the development and provision of technology platform for personal finance services. The company was founded by Yue Tang on January 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for X Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.