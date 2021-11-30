2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $22.81

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.81 and last traded at $23.02, with a volume of 79530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.38.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TWOU shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on 2U from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of 2U from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of 2U from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of 2U from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 2U has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.35. 2U had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that 2U, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other 2U news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 55,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $1,913,913.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 27,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $1,007,705.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,338.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWOU. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of 2U by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 2U during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 2U during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 2U during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of 2U during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

