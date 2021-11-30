MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.21

Shares of MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSE:LABS) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 427318 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

LABS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of MediPharm Labs from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$0.70 to C$0.35 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of MediPharm Labs to a “hold” rating and set a C$0.35 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.38. The company has a market cap of C$54.19 million and a PE ratio of -0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 4.34.

In other news, Director Patrick Mccutcheon sold 172,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.25, for a total value of C$42,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,893,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,933,843.80.

About MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS)

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates, and advance derivative products in Canada and Australia. It formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and cannabinoid-based products. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Barrie, Canada.

