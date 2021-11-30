Brokerages Expect Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) to Announce -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) will announce ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Asure Software’s earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Asure Software will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Asure Software.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 2.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on ASUR shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Asure Software from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded Asure Software from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

In other Asure Software news, CEO Patrick Goepel acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $87,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,184,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,379,000 after buying an additional 10,180 shares during the period. Lynrock Lake LP raised its holdings in Asure Software by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,483,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,158,000 after purchasing an additional 755,282 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Asure Software by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,343,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,107,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Asure Software by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,129,000 after buying an additional 105,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Asure Software by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,128,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,008,000 after buying an additional 28,991 shares in the last quarter. 70.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASUR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.47. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,265. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Asure Software has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $9.94.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

