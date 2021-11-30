Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 22,281 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,116,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,281 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 1.4% of Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.06% of Chevron worth $113,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 29,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in Chevron by 3.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Chevron by 162.1% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 675,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,573,000 after acquiring an additional 418,001 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 11.1% in the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 137,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,977,000 after acquiring an additional 13,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 4.4% in the third quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 10,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $8,824,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 325,651 shares of company stock valued at $37,293,688. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. UBS Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.23.

CVX stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,443,075. The company has a market cap of $222.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $83.53 and a 12 month high of $118.08.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 103.47%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

