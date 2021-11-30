Clarius Group LLC Acquires 108 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,496 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 39,481 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 86,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,596,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,736,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.23.

NYSE LOW opened at $248.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The company has a market cap of $167.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.32. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.31 and a 52 week high of $256.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.52.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 541.39%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

