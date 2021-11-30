Heartland Bank & Trust Co Increases Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,868 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 0.9% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Adobe during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 53.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 58.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $687.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $327.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.05. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $631.72 and its 200 day moving average is $607.04.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $378,829.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $765.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $693.80.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

