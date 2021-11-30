Benchmark Protocol (MARK) Trading 5.3% Lower This Week

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. During the last seven days, Benchmark Protocol has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. Benchmark Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.58 million and approximately $43,463.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Benchmark Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $1.41 or 0.00002447 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00045153 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00008085 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.94 or 0.00235465 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.28 or 0.00088826 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00011717 BTC.

Benchmark Protocol Profile

Benchmark Protocol (CRYPTO:MARK) is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 4,278,617 coins and its circulating supply is 2,537,273 coins. Benchmark Protocol’s official website is benchmarkprotocol.finance . Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi . Benchmark Protocol’s official message board is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

Benchmark Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Benchmark Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Benchmark Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

