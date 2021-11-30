Pi Financial Lowers Big Tree Group (CNSX:BIGG) Price Target to $2.00

Big Tree Group (CNSX:BIGG) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Pi Financial to $2.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Big Tree Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on Big Tree Group to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

BIGG Digital Assets Inc operates in the digital assets and blockchain technology industry. It operates through two segments, Blockchain Technology Development and Digital Currency Sales Brokerage. The company develops QLUE, a blockchain-agnostic search and analytics engine that enables law enforcement, RegTech, regulators, and government agencies to visually track, trace, and monitor digital currencies transactions at a forensic level; and BitRank Verified that offers a risk score for digital currencies that enables RegTech, banks, ATMs, exchanges, and retailers to meet traditional regulatory/compliance requirements.

