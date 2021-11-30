Pi Financial Lowers Big Tree Group (CNSX:BIGG) Price Target to $2.00

Big Tree Group (CNSX:BIGG) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Pi Financial to $2.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Big Tree Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on Big Tree Group to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.
Big Tree Group Company Profile
