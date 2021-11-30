Curi Wealth Management LLC Buys 279 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 15.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 24,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.1% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 25,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the third quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 60,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,495,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.8% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,204,266.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.66. 44,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,651,767. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $149.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $357.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.62%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.41.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.