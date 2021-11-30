Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, a growth of 96.2% from the October 31st total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Shares of KSI stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $9.75. The company had a trading volume of 7,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,489. Kadem Sustainable Impact has a one year low of $9.54 and a one year high of $9.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact during the 2nd quarter worth $16,338,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Kadem Sustainable Impact in the 2nd quarter worth about $481,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Kadem Sustainable Impact during the 2nd quarter valued at about $481,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kadem Sustainable Impact during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Kadem Sustainable Impact during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.15% of the company’s stock.

Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of energy storage, electric vehicles, electric vehicles infrastructure, or mobility technologies.

