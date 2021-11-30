Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,800 shares, a decrease of 49.8% from the October 31st total of 143,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 54,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
In related news, Director James J. Burke, Jr. sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $40,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.29 per share, for a total transaction of $102,060.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Auxier Asset Management increased its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 3.7% in the third quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 221,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 25.5% in the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 42,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 8,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 28.8% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.
Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $89.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.77 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 17.24%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.06.
Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile
Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.
