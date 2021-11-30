Monumental Financial Group Inc. Purchases 637 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 323.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 834 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 0.2% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.0% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 9,013 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 23.3% in the third quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the third quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,043,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% in the third quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $321,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.17.

Shares of HD opened at $406.82 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $416.56. The company has a market cap of $424.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $363.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $336.48.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

