Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Shares Down 8.3%

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)’s share price fell 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $79.25 and last traded at $80.00. 4,622 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 177,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.24.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Nabors Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $669.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 3.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($15.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($12.90) by ($2.89). The company had revenue of $524.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.63 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 29.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($22.81) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -60.9 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 2.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 4.1% in the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 3,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 0.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 2.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.