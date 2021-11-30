Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Shares Down 7.7%

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) shares were down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.54 and last traded at $6.55. Approximately 6,357 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 484,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AVAH shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aveanna Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.30.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Research analysts expect that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Afshar bought 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $29,760.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 147.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

