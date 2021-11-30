Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Trading 2.7% Higher

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)’s share price traded up 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $159.92 and last traded at $159.46. 824 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 134,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.24.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.00.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a current ratio of 11.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.06.
In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 11,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.02, for a total value of $1,819,303.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Higgins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $481,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 30,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.
