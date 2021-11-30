Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Trading 2.7% Higher

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)’s share price traded up 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $159.92 and last traded at $159.46. 824 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 134,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.24.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a current ratio of 11.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.06.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.97. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 24.87%. The business had revenue of $64.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 11,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.02, for a total value of $1,819,303.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Higgins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $481,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 30,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

