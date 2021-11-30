Toast (NYSE:TOST) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $39.89

Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $39.89 and last traded at $40.52, with a volume of 63916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.68.

TOST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.11.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.77.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $486.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.95 million. On average, research analysts predict that Toast, Inc will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Toast news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology acquired 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Toast in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Toast in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toast Company Profile (NYSE:TOST)

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

