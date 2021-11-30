Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.31

Barksdale Resources Corp. (CVE:BRO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 18379 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 10.71 and a quick ratio of 6.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05.

Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Barksdale Resources Corp. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Barksdale Resources Corp. focuses on acquiring and exploring precious and base metal projects in the United States. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, and gold ores. The company's flagship asset is the Sunnyside property, which covers an area of approximately 5,223 acres located in the Patagonia Mountains of southern Arizona.

