VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 63.4% from the October 31st total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDC. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 18,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 28,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the second quarter worth $267,000.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.85. 703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,418. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.25 and a fifty-two week high of $68.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.98.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%.

