Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a decrease of 48.6% from the October 31st total of 4,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 629,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, Director Donald C. Robinson sold 15,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $255,167.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DENN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Denny’s by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Denny’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Denny’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Denny’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Denny’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on DENN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.13 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:DENN traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $13.77. 18,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,211. Denny’s has a 1-year low of $11.11 and a 1-year high of $20.02. The firm has a market cap of $872.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.60 and a 200-day moving average of $15.99.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Denny’s had a net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $103.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Denny’s will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Denny’s

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

