Short Interest in Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) Decreases By 62.0%

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a decrease of 62.0% from the October 31st total of 103,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Creative Realities in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Creative Realities by 6.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 10,003 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Creative Realities by 50.7% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 756,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 254,643 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Realities during the second quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Realities during the second quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.63% of the company’s stock.

Creative Realities stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.77. The stock had a trading volume of 10,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,412,781. Creative Realities has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.55. The firm has a market cap of $21.13 million, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 3.87.

Creative Realities, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations. Its technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems; omni-channel customer engagement systems, interactive digital shopping assistants, advisors and kiosks, and interactive marketing technologies such as, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing and web-based media.

