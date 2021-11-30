Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) will announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.54. Outfront Media posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Outfront Media.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OUT shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Outfront Media has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OUT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 15.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 366.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,048,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,894,000 after buying an additional 824,041 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Outfront Media by 63.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 408,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,910,000 after purchasing an additional 158,523 shares during the period. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OUT traded down $1.13 on Thursday, reaching $24.69. The stock had a trading volume of 47,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,592. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.98 and a beta of 1.79. Outfront Media has a 12-month low of $16.99 and a 12-month high of $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently -97.56%.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

