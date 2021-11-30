Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.550-$2.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $693 million-$703 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $689.89 million.Novanta also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.600-$0.670 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating on shares of Novanta in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novanta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

NASDAQ:NOVT traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,993. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.94. Novanta has a fifty-two week low of $115.58 and a fifty-two week high of $184.44. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 117.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.15. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $177.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Novanta will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Novanta stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of Novanta worth $7,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

