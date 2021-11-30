Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Will Post Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Autodesk’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.46 and the lowest is $1.41. Autodesk posted earnings of $1.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full-year earnings of $5.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $5.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.64 to $7.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Autodesk from $324.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Autodesk from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.00.

ADSK stock traded down $7.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $253.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,581. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $245.05 and a 12 month high of $344.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $299.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.79.

In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total transaction of $1,588,448.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.18, for a total value of $696,562.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,372 shares of company stock worth $2,413,060. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 109.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 35.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the second quarter worth about $58,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

