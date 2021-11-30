LikeCoin Price Hits $0.0344 on Major Exchanges (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. Over the last week, LikeCoin has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. LikeCoin has a total market capitalization of $36.69 million and approximately $75,393.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LikeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0344 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LikeCoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00045004 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00008076 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00234990 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.13 or 0.00088752 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About LikeCoin

LIKE is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,068,272,584 coins and its circulating supply is 1,066,854,504 coins. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co . The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LIKEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for LikeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LikeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.