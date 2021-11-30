DMScript (DMST) Price Reaches $0.0022

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 30th. One DMScript coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. DMScript has a total market cap of $216,199.00 and approximately $2,820.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DMScript has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.38 or 0.00066614 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00071011 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.93 or 0.00093619 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,604.81 or 0.07992950 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,834.45 or 1.00388059 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00021726 BTC.

DMScript Coin Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com . DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here

DMScript Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMScript should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMScript using one of the exchanges listed above.

