CyberMiles Price Hits $0.0083 on Major Exchanges (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. One CyberMiles coin can currently be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CyberMiles has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $6.68 million and $519,245.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CyberMiles alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $210.80 or 0.00365901 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,546.71 or 0.98152814 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00036090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00048409 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00005950 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001264 BTC.

CyberMiles Coin Profile

CyberMiles is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CyberMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.