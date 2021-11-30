John Menzies (MNZS) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of John Menzies (LON: MNZS) recently:

11/30/2021 – John Menzies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on the stock.

11/30/2021 – John Menzies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 451 ($5.89) price target on the stock.

11/25/2021 – John Menzies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

11/10/2021 – John Menzies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 451 ($5.89) price target on the stock.

11/10/2021 – John Menzies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 451 ($5.89) price target on the stock.

11/10/2021 – John Menzies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Shares of MNZS stock traded down GBX 6.78 ($0.09) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 255.22 ($3.33). The company had a trading volume of 570,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,131. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 293.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 307.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £234.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94. John Menzies plc has a 52 week low of GBX 184.20 ($2.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 365.65 ($4.78).

John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers ground and cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; executive services, which includes lounge provision and meet-and-greet services for executive and VIP air travel; and offline services for airline customers, as well as cargo forwarding services.

