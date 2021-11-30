Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.95

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.95 and last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 156546 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.36. The stock has a market cap of $932.10 million, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.29.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 60.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.04%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVR. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 2,017.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 317,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 302,600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 23.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,992,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,771,000 after purchasing an additional 382,631 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 25.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,632,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,569,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 101.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 28,255 shares during the last quarter. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile (NYSE:IVR)

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

