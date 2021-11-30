Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $334.36.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

In other Danaher news, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total value of $663,628.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.55, for a total value of $1,487,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 694,908 shares of company stock worth $214,929,432. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHR. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $326.50. The stock had a trading volume of 53,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,488. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $233.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher has a one year low of $211.22 and a one year high of $333.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.13.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 10.65%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

