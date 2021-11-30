Roth Financial Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,000 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Roth Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 0.2% of Roth Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 24,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 158,453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 13.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 224,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 26,728 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth about $18,974,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth about $10,549,000. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.00.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $163.53 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $162.51. The company has a market cap of $197.48 billion, a PE ratio of 50.13, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.10.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $6,153,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $13,215,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at $297,771,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 430,409 shares of company stock valued at $55,660,511. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.