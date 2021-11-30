Versarien (LON:VRS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $26.00

Versarien plc (LON:VRS) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 26 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 26.44 ($0.35), with a volume of 624593 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27 ($0.35).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 29.86 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 33.04. The stock has a market cap of £51.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88.

Versarien Company Profile (LON:VRS)

Versarien plc, an engineering materials company, provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Graphene and Plastic Products, and Hard Wear and Metallic Products. The Graphene and Plastic Products segment offers graphene products, such as Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Versarien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Versarien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.