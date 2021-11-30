Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE) Short Interest Up 166.0% in November

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, an increase of 166.0% from the October 31st total of 5,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 39,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISLE. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $6,053,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $4,157,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 785.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 398,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 353,473 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its stake in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 38.0% during the second quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 1,044,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,238,000 after acquiring an additional 287,446 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 40.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 683,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,701,000 after acquiring an additional 196,573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.85 during trading on Tuesday. 12,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,911. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.77. Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $9.94.

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

