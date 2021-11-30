Celo (CELO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $66.32 Million

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 30th. Celo has a total market capitalization of $1.82 billion and approximately $66.32 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Celo has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. One Celo coin can currently be purchased for $5.24 or 0.00009016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.61 or 0.00066481 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00071685 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,645.00 or 0.07997621 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.25 or 0.00093398 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,067.19 or 0.99978362 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00021658 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 347,297,758 coins. Celo’s official website is celo.org . Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Buying and Selling Celo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

