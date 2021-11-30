Mirrored Alibaba Tops One Day Trading Volume of $138,914.00 (mBABA)

Mirrored Alibaba (CURRENCY:mBABA) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 30th. Mirrored Alibaba has a total market cap of $13.21 million and approximately $138,914.00 worth of Mirrored Alibaba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Alibaba coin can now be bought for $136.52 or 0.00235052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mirrored Alibaba has traded 6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.61 or 0.00066481 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00071685 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,645.00 or 0.07997621 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.25 or 0.00093398 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,067.19 or 0.99978362 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00021658 BTC.

Mirrored Alibaba Coin Profile

Mirrored Alibaba’s total supply is 96,734 coins. Mirrored Alibaba’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Alibaba’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Alibaba’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Alibaba

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Alibaba directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Alibaba should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Alibaba using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

