Livenodes Price Tops $0.0065 on Top Exchanges (LNO)

Livenodes (CURRENCY:LNO) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. Over the last seven days, Livenodes has traded flat against the US dollar. Livenodes has a market cap of $9,050.58 and approximately $54.00 worth of Livenodes was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Livenodes coin can currently be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00055679 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000282 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000877 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000052 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000025 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Livenodes (CRYPTO:LNO) is a coin. Livenodes’ total supply is 1,697,900 coins and its circulating supply is 1,393,444 coins. Livenodes’ official Twitter account is @LiveNodes . Livenodes’ official message board is medium.com/@cryptomasters007 . The official website for Livenodes is livenodes.online

