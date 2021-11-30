Brokerages Anticipate Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) to Announce -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.02. Park-Ohio reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 118.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Park-Ohio.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $358.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.13 million. Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

PKOH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on Park-Ohio from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Park-Ohio from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

PKOH stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.85. The company had a trading volume of 163 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.10. The company has a market capitalization of $262.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.00 and a beta of 1.22. Park-Ohio has a 52 week low of $20.48 and a 52 week high of $41.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is currently -384.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Park-Ohio by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Park-Ohio by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Park-Ohio by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Park-Ohio by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Park-Ohio by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Park-Ohio (PKOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.