Brokerages Anticipate Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Will Announce Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Analysts expect Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to announce $1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.85. Synchrony Financial reported earnings of $1.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full-year earnings of $7.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.37 to $7.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $6.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share.

SYF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.44.

Shares of SYF stock traded down $2.28 on Thursday, hitting $44.84. The stock had a trading volume of 400,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,636,056. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.61. The company has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.71. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $30.43 and a one year high of $52.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 12.41%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 147.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 143.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

