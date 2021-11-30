$69.43 Million in Sales Expected for i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) will report $69.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $70.19 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $68.85 million. i3 Verticals reported sales of $44.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full year sales of $292.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $290.00 million to $295.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $326.88 million, with estimates ranging from $319.27 million to $339.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover i3 Verticals.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on IIIV. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $24.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIV traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,238. i3 Verticals has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.67 million, a P/E ratio of -57.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.53.

In other i3 Verticals news, President Frederick Stanford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $318,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in i3 Verticals in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in i3 Verticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 177.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

