American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Has $402,000 Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim upped their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.86.

Shares of PEP opened at $164.41 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $166.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.65. The stock has a market cap of $227.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.25%.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

