Asset Dedication LLC Increases Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,928 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group set a $416.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.00.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $338.03 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.27. The company has a market cap of $940.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $3,495,486.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,809,263 shares of company stock valued at $628,876,536. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

