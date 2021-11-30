Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Announces Earnings Results

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Partner Communications had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 0.96%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTNR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.32. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,387. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.07 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Partner Communications has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $6.70.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Partner Communications stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Partner Communications were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. Its services include mobile cellular telephony, fixed-line telephony, international telephony, internet services, TV services, transmission, data communications, and Primary Rate Interface (PRI). The company operates through the following segments: cellular telephony, and fixed-line telephony.

