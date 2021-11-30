Analysts Expect Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) to Post -$0.20 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) will report earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Mustang Bio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Mustang Bio reported earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mustang Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.72). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.71). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mustang Bio.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MBIO shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

In other news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $145,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBIO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mustang Bio by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,017,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,498,000 after purchasing an additional 79,808 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Mustang Bio by 50.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,485,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,887 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mustang Bio by 148.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,134,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,507 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Mustang Bio by 74.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,475,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 630,210 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mustang Bio by 11.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,346,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 136,847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MBIO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.98. 25,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,147. Mustang Bio has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $5.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.83.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.

