Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) Price Tops $15.50

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. During the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can currently be bought for $15.50 or 0.00026684 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market cap of $17.42 million and approximately $598,497.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.61 or 0.00066481 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00071685 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,645.00 or 0.07997621 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.25 or 0.00093398 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,067.19 or 0.99978362 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00021658 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

