Aragon Price Reaches $5.61 on Exchanges (ANT)

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. One Aragon coin can now be purchased for about $5.61 or 0.00009661 BTC on major exchanges. Aragon has a total market cap of $222.26 million and $54.61 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aragon has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00044933 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00008095 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.08 or 0.00234301 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.36 or 0.00088422 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Aragon Profile

Aragon (ANT) is a coin. Its launch date was May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 coins and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 coins. The official website for Aragon is aragon.org . The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon is a decentralized platform built on the Ethereum network. It allows users to manage entire organizations on the blockchain offering several tools that allow users to manage these decentralized organizations with efficiency. The ANT will enable its holders to govern the Aragon Network. ANT — the Aragon Network Token — was introduced in 2017 as the governance token of the Aragon Network. ANT was one of the first tokens to adopt the MiniMe standard, being governance-enabled out of the box. MiniMe stores block-per-block snapshots of token balances. That way, votes can be properly counted and no one can vote twice with the same tokens. Aragon is now introducing ANTv2: a new version of the token that is 3x cheaper to transfer and supports gasless transfers. ANTv2 will also support voting, but all the logic doesn’t need to be on-chain like ANTv1 making it cheaper to transfer. Thanks to the adoption of off-chain voting, ANTv2 is extremely lightweight. “

Buying and Selling Aragon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

