Goldcoin (GLC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.16 Million

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 30th. During the last week, Goldcoin has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. Goldcoin has a market cap of $5.16 million and $5,566.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Goldcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Goldcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $211.77 or 0.00364619 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00005933 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Goldcoin Coin Profile

GLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 43,742,064 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoin.org . Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GLCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Goldcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goldcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.