EOS Force Price Down 2.6% This Week (EOSC)

EOS Force (CURRENCY:EOSC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. EOS Force has a total market cap of $19.80 million and $140,840.00 worth of EOS Force was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS Force coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EOS Force has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $123.80 or 0.00213154 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.01 or 0.00671503 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000604 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00015272 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00069629 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00008735 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000635 BTC.

About EOS Force

EOSC uses the hashing algorithm. EOS Force’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 964,070,125 coins. The official website for EOS Force is www.eosforce.io . EOS Force’s official Twitter account is @EOSForce . EOS Force’s official message board is medium.com/@eosforce

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSC utilizes the consensus mechanism of EOSIO, which is DPOS BFT Pipeline Consensus. EOSC enables blocks to be produced every 3 seconds with no consecutive blocks, which is different from EOSIO'S model of producing blocks every 0.5 seconds with 6 consecutive blocks produced by 1 node. Even though consecutive block-generating can reduce the waiting time of unpacked trades, it may affect the chain stability because of the unsatisfactory network environment, resulting in a large number of microforks. “

