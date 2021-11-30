Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.090-$0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $367.60 million-$367.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $363.20 million.Everbridge also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.200-$-0.190 EPS.

Shares of EVBG traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,789. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.77 and a beta of 0.71. Everbridge has a one year low of $105.23 and a one year high of $178.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.93.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 31.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Everbridge will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EVBG. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Everbridge from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Everbridge from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Everbridge from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $174.50.

In related news, CEO David Alexander Meredith sold 24,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total value of $3,517,784.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $1,875,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,642 shares of company stock worth $9,224,820 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.