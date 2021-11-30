Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Trading Up 3.1%

Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) was up 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.84 and last traded at $12.41. Approximately 110,728 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,202,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.04.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RAD shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Rite Aid in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Rite Aid from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day moving average of $16.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.73 million, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rite Aid Co. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 430,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,108,000 after acquiring an additional 8,709 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Rite Aid by 453.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 107,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 88,351 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Rite Aid in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,425,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Rite Aid by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Rite Aid in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $414,000. 55.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

