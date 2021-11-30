Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $19.54

Shares of Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.54 and last traded at $20.34, with a volume of 5014 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.06.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ICVX. Cowen began coverage on shares of Icosavax in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Icosavax in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$50.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Icosavax in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.70 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Icosavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Icosavax in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.56.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.81). Equities research analysts anticipate that Icosavax Inc will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Icosavax during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Icosavax during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Icosavax during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Icosavax during the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Icosavax during the third quarter worth $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.44% of the company’s stock.

About Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX)

Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.

